The state of Tennessee announced $34.5 million dollars in grants for water, stormwater and wastewater infrastructure projects Tuesday, Oct. 11. The grants will go towards projects in Farragut, the city of Loudon and Rutherford and Sumner counties, among other areas.
Water-supply shortages brought about by drought, drinking water quality problems and aging wastewater systems are among the issues the money is intended to help address.
Administered through the Tennessee Department of Environment and Conservation, the grants stem from money made available through the American Rescue Plan Act — a federal COVID-19 stimulus package. Over a third of the $3.725 billion Tennessee received through the act was dedicated to TDEC. About $1 billion of that third will be administered in the form of “non-competitive formula-based grants offered to counties and eligible cities,” according to a press release from TDEC.
The department previously announced $37 million in grants for localities in August.
In the same release, Gov. Bill Lee is quoted as saying, “These grants will address important water infrastructure needs across our state, especially in disadvantaged communities.”
“We commend communities who have gone through the application process, and we look forward to the substantial improvements the grants will bring,” he continued.
One of the grants announced Tuesday will facilitate projects among municipalities, counties or utility districts — collaborative grants — but most grants are non-collaborative and will be disbursed to a single entity.
Sumner County received over $6.7M in a collaborative grant, while TDEC will administer non-collaborative grants to the 10 other governments set to receive funds from the state announced Oct 11.
Though Blount County was not included in this round of funding, it has also made use of millions of dollars in ARPA funds for similar infrastructure projects, including a water line and sewer service extension, as well as a wastewater facility project.
