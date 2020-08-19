The Tennessee Department of Labor & Workforce Development is applying for a lost wages assistance grant from the Federal Emergency Management Agency, the agency said Wednesday in a press release.
Such a grant would allow the state to pay additional weekly unemployment benefits to those who qualify under the Lost Wages Supplemental Payment Assistance program (LWA).
The new LWA payment would be in addition to the Tennessee unemployment compensation, pandemic unemployment assistance, pandemic emergency unemployment compensation, or extended benefit payments currently available to unemployed workers in Tennessee.
If approved, the state would be granted enough money to pay $300 weekly to each claimant. Claimants must receive at least $100 in state or federal unemployment benefits per week. This option allows for the state to maintain relief initiatives while more than doubling the state’s maximum benefit allowance, the release stated.
Currently, the maximum unemployment benefit is $275 per week. With the grant, the new maximum would become $575 per week, before federal withholding taxes, the agency said.
