Tennessee Attorney General Herbert Slattery III is leading a 20-state coalition in a new lawsuit against the Biden administration.
Slattery filed the lawsuit in the Eastern District of Tennessee on Monday and seeks to stop the president “from enforcing new, expansive, and unlawful interpretations of federal antidiscrimination laws,” according to a press release from the state AG’s Office.
The release states the lawsuit will challenge federal guidance from the Equal Employment Opportunity Commission and the Department of Education regarding a number of issues including: “whether schools must allow biological males to compete on girls’ sports teams, whether employers and schools may maintain sex-separated showers and locker rooms, and whether individuals may be compelled to use another person’s preferred pronouns.”
“This case is about two federal agencies changing law, which is Congress’ exclusive prerogative,” Slattery said in the release. “States over and over again have challenged federal agencies on this issue and been successful.”
Joining Tennessee in the lawsuit are the attorneys general from several states, including Alabama, Alaska, Arizona, Arkansas, Georgia, Idaho, Indiana, Kansas, Kentucky, Louisiana, Mississippi, Missouri, Montana, Nebraska, Ohio, Oklahoma, South Carolina, South Dakota and West Virginia.
