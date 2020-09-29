The Tennessee Attorney General’s Office is joining more than 50 law enforcement partners and the Federal Trade Commission on an initiative to crack down on phantom and abusive debt collection.
Called Operation Corrupt Collector, the initiative includes a total of 10 cases filed against debt collectors for engaging in illegal practices. So far in 2020, the FTC’s Consumer Sentinel Network has received more than 85,000 reports related to debt collection. Almost 45% of those reports stated that the consumer did not owe the debt or the collector used abusive or threatening practices.
If you receive a call from a collector about a debt that you do not recognize, the state Attorney General’s Office recommends taking five steps before paying the debt.
1. Find out who is calling: Get the name of the collector, the collection company, its address and phone number.
2. Get validation information about the debt: Within five days of first contacting you, a collector must give the amount of the debt, the name of the current creditor and how to get the name of the original creditor.
3. Don’t respond to threats: When scammers threaten you, hang up and report them to the FTC at ftv.gov/complaint.
4. Do your own detective work: Check with the original creditor to see if the debt is yours, if the creditor hired a a company to collect it and if the caller is the original creditor’s collector.
5. Dispute the debt: If you think that you do not owe some or all of the debt, dispute it with the creditor online or by mail, even if you received the validation information.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.