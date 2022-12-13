Tennessee Attorney General Jonathan Skrmetti announced Monday, Dec. 12 that he had finalized opioid settlement agreements with CVS and Walgreens. CVS has agreed to pay $5 billion, while Walgreens has agreed to pay $5.7 billion.
Tennessee is expected to receive a combined $265 million from the settlements if all incentives are met, according to a release from the Tennessee Attorney General’s Office.
“The opioid crisis continues to plague Tennesseans and we will continue to pursue its contributors,” Skrmetti said in a statement. “While no amount of money will be enough to heal broken communities, we will send settlement money to the Opioids Abatement Trust Fund to assist in bringing the epidemic to a halt.”
CVS and Walgreens have also agreed to a court-ordered injunctive relief that requires the pharmacies to monitor, report and share data about suspicious activity related to opioid prescriptions.
States will have until the end of 2022 to review the terms of the agreements and join in. Local governments nationwide will then have the opportunity to sign on to the CVS, Walgreens and Walmart agreements in the first quarter of 2023. Walmart agreed to pay $3.1 billion nationally in November.
These new agreements bring the national opioid crisis settlement to more than $50 billion total.
