Unemployment rates in every Tennessee county increased slightly during May, according to the most recent data published by the Department of Labor and Workforce Development.
However, all but two counties state-wide maintained rates lower than 5% for the entire month.
Blount County had neither a top ten lowest or highest unemployment rate in the state, at 3%. Knox and Sevier Counties ranked seventh and eighth for low unemployment, at 2.8%.
Perry County, in the mid western region of the state had the highest rate for May, at 5.5% — an increase from 5.1% for the previous month. The lowest rate was 2.3% for Williamson County, just south of Nashville, which is slightly higher than the county reported for April.
The release states that the increase in county-by-county unemployment followed the slight uptick in the statewide May unemployment rate. From April to May, the state unemployment rate increased .1% to 3.3%.
Tennessee’s May unemployment rate is below the national average of 3.6%.
Statewide unemployment data is adjusted seasonally, while county data is not, the release adds.
Anyone looking for a job can find resources and services at https://www.tnworkready.com/. Blount County’s job resource center is the Alcoa Unemployment Office, 366 Glascock St.
June’s unemployment data will be released July 21.
