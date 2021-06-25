The Tennessee Coalition for Better Aging will hold a webinar Monday on reforming home- and community-based care across the state. The briefing will include recommendations on how to use $157 million in funding should TennCare apply for the money before the July 12 deadline.
Coalition leaders Grace Smith and Dr. James Powers, along with community advocate Vicki Harris and Gordon Bonnyman of the Tennessee Justice Center, will address challenges faced by older and disabled Tennesseans who need these services.
The webinar will take place on Monday, June 28, at 1:30 p.m. Use this link to register for the meeting:
