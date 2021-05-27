Three members of Tennessee’s national legislative delegation introduced a bill Thursday that would require the Biden administration to consult with state and local officials across the country before resettling undocumented migrants.
Republican U.S. Sens. Marsha Blackburn and Bill Hagerty, along with U.S. Rep. Chuck Fleischmann, a Republican who represents the Chattanooga area, filed the Migrant Resettlement Transparency Act after news reports last week that four planeloads of migrant children were flown into Chattanooga.
The White House press office did not respond to an email Thursday seeking comment.
The bill would require the Secretary of Health and Human Services and Secretary of Homeland Security “to consult in advance with state and local officials of impacted jurisdictions regarding federally administered or funded migrant resettlement. It will also require the Administration to submit to Congress and governors a monthly, state-specific report regarding the resettlement, transportation, or relocation of illegal aliens.”
“Tennesseans have a right to know if the federal government is resettling migrants in their communities,” Hagerty said in a statement. “President Biden’s border crisis has turned every town into a border town, and the resettlement of migrants is an effect of that crisis that impacts citizens on a local level, placing new strains on schools, hospitals, law enforcement, and other emergency services.”
WRCB-TV in Chattanooga reported that four planeloads of migrant children were flown into Chattanooga’s Wilson Air Center, mostly in the middle of the night, and that up to 50 children per plane boarded buses staged on the runway. The children carried matching bags, the station reported, adding that a source with direct knowledge of the operation said it began in Dallas but moved to small airports recently “to avoid attention.”
The children then were bused across the Southeast to reunite with family members or join sponsors.
White House press secretary Jen Psaki told reporters last week that Chattanooga was chosen because of its central location. Tennessee and Missouri are the only states to be bordered by eight states.
“Over half a million illegal aliens have been apprehended since President Biden took office,” Blackburn said in the joint statement also issued by Hagerty and Fleischmann. “In Tennessee, the Biden Administration was caught using a Chattanooga airport to secretly traffic migrant children into the interior of our country without the knowledge or involvement of state or local officials.
“We have no idea where else this is occurring and communities have a right to know what is happening in their backyard. President Biden’s failed immigration policies have turned every town into a border town,” Blackburn said.
Tennessee Gov. Bill Lee recently said he declined a request from the Biden administration to house unaccompanied minors weeks before the Chattanooga landings.
Added Fleischmann: “Federal transparency with state and local officials is always important in our republic, but it’s particularly critical during the ongoing crisis on the border.”
Hagerty spokesman Judd P. Deere told reporters Thursday that federal law already requires regular reporting to Congress and consultation with state and local officials on refugee placement, “so there is no reason why the same requirements shouldn’t apply in the case of illegal aliens — the education, medical, occupational, and emergency resources of local communities are impacted, and they deserve basic transparency … .”
