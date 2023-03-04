From left to right, Tennessee Emergency Number Association delegates Eric Carpenter, Rose White, Justin Crowther, and Director Jimmy Long stand before the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier with a Tomb Guard Feb. 27.
From left to right, Tennessee Emergency Number Association delegates Eric Carpenter, Rose White, Justin Crowther, and Director Jimmy Long stand before the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier with a Tomb Guard Feb. 27.
Courtesy of Jimmy Long
Submitted photo
Blount and Jefferson County 911 Directors Jimmy Long and Justin Crowther approach the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier with TENA President Rose White and Hamblen County 911 Director Eric Carpenter.
Eric Carpenter and Justin Crowther watch as Rose White and Jimmy Long place a wreath at the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier on behalf of the Tennessee Emergency Number Association Feb. 27.
A delegation of Tennessean 911 directors had the opportunity to lay a wreath at the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier in Arlington National Cemetery Monday, Feb. 27. Blount County 911 Director Jimmy Long was among those who received the honor.
“I was in a party of four that laid the wreath,” he told The Daily Times. “As a veteran and having been in public safety for so long, it was truly an honor.”
Long was part of a delegation representing the Tennessee Emergency Number Association, the state chapter of the greater National Emergency Number Association. The group was visiting the capital as part of the association’s annual “911 Goes to Washington” conference — an event that brings 911 professionals together with their state representatives to network and discuss the future of legislation affecting 911 centers.
The honor of placing a wreath was the work of TENA President Rose White, who submitted a request to Arlington National Cemetery on behalf of the delegation. White placed the wreath alongside Long, Hamblen County 911 Director Eric Carpenter and Jefferson County 911 Director Justin Crowther.
Long served in the U.S. Air Force for eight years before serving 21 years in the Tennessee Air National Guard. He said he was pleased to be able to represent Blount County at the ceremony.
“To have the once in a lifetime opportunity to be able to participate in an event like that is not only inspiring, but it’s also just an honor,” he said. “I don’t know how else to put it.”
