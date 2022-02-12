Blount County Schools will receive an additional $350,000 from the Tennessee Department of Education, which named it one of 68 “Best for All” districts Friday, Feb. 11.
“Tennessee’s ‘Best For All’ districts have gone above and beyond to invest strategically in student achievement, address learning loss, and drive positive outcomes,” Gov. Bill Lee said in a statement celebrating the districts.
To qualify for the recognition the districts’ plans for spending federal funding under the third round of the Elementary and Secondary School Emergency Relief Act had to devote at least half to “strategies to raise student academic achievement.” They also have to participate in the state’s TN ALL Corps tutoring program.
BCS Director Rob Britt shared the news with the district’s principals as they were attending training at the Central Office, as well as school board and Blount County Commission members who arrived for the announcement.
He said the state was recognizing the district’s commitment to “maximizing federal funding investments to provide programs and services directly aimed at addressing students’ academic needs.”
Britt said Blount County focused on spending ESSER money “at the point of contact” to support learning in the classrooms, with additional staff, instructional materials and technology.
The district has not decided yet how to spend the additional money.
Blount County is receiving more than $16.9 million under ESSER 3.0, on top of more than $9.5 million in the first two rounds of funding.
The district’s spending plan includes $437,500 for the TN ALL Corps tutoring program, which it is offering before or after school with the Friends child care program. BCS expects to reach more than 6% of students in grades 1-5 and about 15% in grades 6-8, a total of about 625 students with that tutoring alone.
BCS celebrated with a cookie cake at the Central Office and by sending them to every school in the district. “That’s where the magic happens,” said Amanda Vance, supervisor of elementary instruction and district communications.
