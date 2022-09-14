The Tennessee Department of Education this week named Blount County Schools, Maryville City Schools and Alcoa City Schools as “Advancing” districts under the state accountability system, based on several performance measures.
Only 16 districts earned the top designation as “Exemplary” this year, with an overall score of 3.1 or better on a scale of 0 to 4. “Advancing” districts scored at least 2.1. Other categories are Satisfactory, Marginal and In Need of Improvement. Because of disruptions from the pandemic the state decided not to give districts letter grades this year.
The district accountability calculations include not only student achievement and growth on state tests but also factors such as the number of students who are chronically absent and progress toward annual goals based on previous results. A “Ready Graduate” measure alone includes multiple factors, such as the number of students scoring at least 21 on the ACT and earning industry credentials.
The state this week also designated 427 Reward schools based on high levels of performance and/or improvement shown by meeting annual goals across performance indicators and student groups.
Local Reward schools include Blount County’s Friendsville, Mary Blount, Middlesettlements, Montvale and Rockford elementary schools, and Maryville’s three elementary schools, Foothills, John Sevier and Sam Houston, as well as Maryville High School.
Improvement needed
Alcoa Intermediate School was designated a Target Support and Improvement School, among those in the bottom 5% in the state for performance of a student subgroup, and will be eligible for additional state support and funding.
A few weeks ago the state also posted district and school results for student growth under the Tennessee Value-Added Assessment System, with Levels 1-5. Under that scoring Level 3 indicates growth as expected and Level 1, “Significant evidence that the school’s students made less growth than expected.”
AIS received a Level 1 for literacy, numeracy, and science, with a Level 2 for social studies and an overall composite of Level 1.
Alcoa City Schools’ K-5 Supervisor Michelle Knight said, “Since low growth numbers are not what we ever want, we are looking forward to seeing the impact of our newly implemented (English language arts) curriculum across K-5, new standards-based monitoring tools, new coordinated efforts of a math adoption team, and building-level changes made by new administration in both AES and AIS.”
Alcoa High School had Level 5 results except for a Level 2 in its literacy composite. Principal Caleb Tipton noted the district was implementing a new English curriculum in the 2021-22 school year, and it takes time to adapt. The high school began working on cross-content reading strategies last year, and this year is using a new assessment tool to analyze student performance and guide literacy practices.
“All things considered, including that it was the first year of new English curriculum implementation and that we are still seeing COVID effects, we were generally pleased that we did not see a big dip in achievement. Of course, we were not thrilled with the literacy level 2 growth, but we are confident we have people and processes in place to show a nice increase this year,” said Assistant Director Kim Hawkins.
Among Blount County’s 21 schools, 15 showed at least a year’s growth, with six at Level 5 overall: Rockford, Montvale and Carpenters elementary, Union Grove Middle, and both Heritage and William Blount high schools
Four received Level 1 and two Level 2 overall. Eagleton College and Career Academy scored Level 1 on all subject composites and Heritage Middle School all except for a Level 2 in social studies.
Although Lanier Elementary received an overall composite of Level 1, it had Level 3 composites for literacy and science. Carpenters Middle School, the other Level 1, had a Level 3 in literacy and Level 2 in science.
The Level 2 BCS schools were Prospect and Union Grove elementary. Prospect had a Level 4 in science.
“With the release of 2021-22 data from the Tennessee Department of Education, there is cause to both celebrate successes and to reflect and plan for future improvements,” said Amanda Vance, supervisor of instruction and district communication.
For example, districtwide elementary literacy earned a Level 5 in grade 4 and Level 4 in grade four, but third grade ELA achievement is an area for growth.
“As we rebound from the pandemic, Blount County Schools will continue to evaluate ways to recover learning loss by providing intentional instruction daily using high quality research based instructional material, targeted support for struggling learners, acceleration for students meeting state standards, tutoring, and summer learning programs,” Vance said.
A statement from Director David Murrell to the BCS team said in part, “BCS will learn and grow from these results, but results do not fully define the complexity of our work with students. Providing a comprehensive education academically and extracurricularly that prepares students for college and career should be our primary focus.”
Trends, not snapshots
School administrators note that multiple factors can influence a single year’s results. For example, because some districts in Tennessee operated with remote learning longer than others, that likely affected the growth scores based on exams the past two springs.
“We don’t overreact to one year,” said Maryville City Schools Director Mike Winstead, noting the district’s schools had more Level 1 and Level 2 results than previously seen.
While Maryville’s elementary schools showed Level 5 growth across subjects, Maryville Junior High had Level 1 composite scores in all subjects except for a Level 4 in science.
Both MCS intermediate schools showed a Level 1 in numeracy, although Montgomery Ridge received an overall composite of Level 5 and Coulter Grove a Level 3.
Despite some outside factors affecting growth scores, Winstead said he’s still a fan of the accountability model. He noted Maryville has multiple remedies in place and is using iReady assessments to track growth against national norms.
