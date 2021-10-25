The Tennessee Department of Transportation is hosting a hiring event on Nov. 3 and 4 from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. at the Hilton by the airport, 2001 Alcoa Highway.
According to a release from TDOT, they'll be hiring operations technicians, with positions open in Blount and Knox counties, as well as Anderson, Campbell, Cocke, Grainger, Loudon, Monroe and Sevier counties.
Job responsibilities include data collection, inspecting and conducting roadway maintenance projects and assisting with snow or ice-covered roads.
Requirements for applicants are a high school diploma or G.E.D, valid driver's license, authorization to work in the U.S. and ability to obtain a Class A Commercial driver's license with an N endorsement within 11 months of hire.
TDOT is asking applicants to bring a copy of proof of their highest level of education. The release also states that drug testing will be done on-site.
