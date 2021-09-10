The Unclaimed Property Division of the Tennessee Department of Treasury has launched an enhanced online portal where people can claim missing money.
ClaimItTN.gov is an online portal where anyone can search for unclaimed property in the state. Following recent enhancements, the online database is now mobile friendly and contains all unclaimed property in Tennessee dating to the beginning of the program. The new developments also have "streamlined" the claims process, according to the state Treasury Department.
Anyone can see if they are owed any missing money by searching their name on the ClaimIt portal and may file a claim online if they find property belonging to them. There is no fee or time frame to file a claim on missing property.
The Tennessee Department of Treasury said as of June 30, there is $1.2 billion waiting to be claimed, and estimates that one in six Tennesseans could have missing money.
