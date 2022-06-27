Tennessee Education Commissioner Penny Schwinn has ruled that the book “Dragonwings” does not violate the state’s “prohibited concepts” law, and Blount County Schools may continue to use it in English language arts classes.
In a letter last week to the parent who challenged the book, Schwinn noted that the story by Laurence Yep of a Chinese immigrant family in the early 20th century and related materials are “part of an instructional module designed to help student’s (sic) understand different perspectives.”
David Coleman had filed complaints with BCS and then the state Department of Education alleging that the book violates provisions in a 2021 law that prohibit instruction materials that promote certain ideas, including that one race or sex inherently superior to another or that an individual’s moral character is determined by race or sex.
Coleman has said that the book — which frequently uses the term “demons” when referring to Americans and includes references to drug use, prostitution and domestic violence — is inappropriate for American students.
In response to Coleman’s first complaint Union Grove Middle School Principal John Webb pulled “Dragonwings” from sixth grade classes in February, following a review outlined in BCS policy. When another parent challenged the book at Carpenters Middle School, Principal Jon Young called for a districtwide review of the book’s use.
Blount County Schools Director Rob Britt rejected Coleman’s challenge to the book under the prohibited concepts law in April. His letter noted that schools aren’t prohibited from using materials that involve the history of an ethnic group, impartial discussion of controversial aspects of history, and impartial instruction on the historical oppression of a particular group of people based on race, ethnicity or other factors.
Britt also explained in his letter to Coleman that “Dragonwings” is one of a dozen texts used during that module of the class, and students read parts of Yep’s biography to analyze how he developed the point of view of the book’s narrator.
In an interview Monday, June 27, Britt said that he felt BCS did a good job of training teachers how to deliver the curriculum, and he was not surprised by Schwinn’s decision.
“We’re not in favor of any of the things that are being alleged,” Britt said. “We’re not trying to expose our kids to prohibited concepts ... What we want to do is give our children challenging materials that are appropriate.”
“We had plenty of supportive parents that did not raise an objection to it,” he added. BCS said earlier that of the 754 sixth graders, the parents of 43 had requested an alternate reading assignment, which is permitted under Policy 4.801, Controversial Materials.
Britt is retiring this week and said he couldn’t comment on what will happen in the 2022-23 school year, including whether the book will be used in all BCS middle schools. Incoming Director David Murrell responded to questions from The Daily Times with an email that Assistant Director Jake Jones will respond when he returns to the office July 5.
Britt did acknowledge that BCS did not hold a public review session before adopting the materials that include “Dragonwings,” because schools were shut down the last nine weeks of the 2019-20 school year by the pandemic and then there was a transition in the curriculum staff. “We’ll certainly do better in the future,” he said.
“We want the parents to be involved and to have a voice,” Britt said. “It think it’s important that we listen to all parents, because we educate all public school children.”
Coleman said he wasn’t surprised by Schwinn’s response, and he isn’t done.
“Commission Schwinn knows that I have a mission and a goal, and that is to fight against the liberal indoctrination of our kids, and to fight for the teachers and principals and students,” he said in a phone interview Friday, June 24.
One of his frustrations was that the state’s review team never interviewed him.
“I’m so sick and tired of people trying to tell me it’s about context,” Coleman said. “I’m not trying to say that we should ever sugar coat racism, prejudice any of that.”
In a follow-up letter to Schwinn he points to the use of the term “white demon” throughout the book. “The extent of the use of the term is what changes the material from education to indoctrination,” Coleman wrote. “Change the word white to any other skin color, and this would be a racist statement. How is this any less racist? We need to be assigning books that address the evil of racism while not being intentionally divisive with our words.”
Coleman said in the interview that to him the instruction crossed the line when his daughter had to write the answer to a question about how the main character felt about his life in America. She told him, “’Dad, today I had to write that Americans are rude and not to be trusted.’”
While he is unsure what his next step is, he said, “David Coleman is not going away.”
The Daily Times filed a records request with the Tennessee Department of Education on June 7 for materials related to the “Dragonwings” challenge and followed up after the decision was made June 22. By press time Monday, June 27, the department had not sent any records. A copy of Schwinn’s email to Coleman is available on The Daily Times website, www.thedailytimes.com.
