The price of gas in Tennessee dropped an average of 2 cents per gallon over the last week and an average of 56 cents per gallon from one year ago, AAA - The Auto Club Group said in a press release.
The average price per gallon for the state is $1.92.
The AAA release stated pump prices are mostly cheaper across the state because demand has waned over the past few weeks.
"Gas prices are likely to fluctuate throughout the rest of the summer due to COVID-19 concerns, but healthy supply levels should help keep gas prices cheaper than last summer," the statement read.
Ninety percent of Tennessee gas stations have prices below $2 a gallon. The lowest 10% of pump prices are $1.71 for regular unleaded. The highest 10% of pump prices are $2.21.
Tennessee remains the ninth-least-expensive market in the nation.
