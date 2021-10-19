The average gas price in Tennessee increased by double digits for the second straight week, AAA said Tuesday.
Gas prices across the state have jumped 10 cents since last Monday, bringing the average price of gas in Tennessee to $3.12. That's 22 cents more expensive than one month ago and $1.18 higher than this time last year.
AAA spokeswoman Megan Cooper said in a press release that prices likely will continue to climb in the coming months.
"Unfortunately, it doesn't look like drivers will be finding relief at the pump any time soon," Cooper said. "Global supply concerns continue to keep upward pressure on the price of crude oil, which is now closing daily above $80 per barrel."
The average price of gas in Blount County is currently 4 cents below the state average at $3.08, while the average price of gas in neighboring Knox County is slightly above the state average at $3.13.
