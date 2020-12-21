Gas prices in the state have climbed 6 cents on average over the past seven days, AAA said Monday in a press release.
This trend is in line with the national gas price average, which also has risen 6 cents over the past week.
Tennessee has the seventh-least-expensive gas prices in the nation with an average of $1.98. While this price is 12 cents higher than one month ago, it is still lower than the $2.31 average for this time in 2019.
The increase in prices is surprising for many experts, as the demand is the "lowest posted for the month since 1999," Megan Cooper, AAA spokeswoman said.
Cooper said rising prices are due to a rise in crude oil prices and tightening supply.
Experts expect gas prices to decrease in January.
