A Tennessee Highway Patrol trooper has been indicted on accusations of excessive force regarding a November incident, the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation announced in a Friday press release.
An investigation revealed trooper Sammy Allen, 32, on Nov. 27 choked a handcuffed and restrained man twice and punched him in the groin while at the Robertson County jail, the TBI said.
The man was being arrested after allegedly fleeing from troopers and crashing his truck when they tried to stop him for speeding. THP on Dec. 2 reported the incident to 19th District Attorney General John Carney, who requested an investigation.
“On Wednesday, the Robertson County Grand Jury returned indictments, charging Allen with two counts of Aggravated Assault and one count of Assault,” the release states. “(Friday) evening, the Davidson County man surrendered to authorities at the Robertson County Jail, where he was booked and released after posting a $15,000 bond.”
