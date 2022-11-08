The State of Tennessee was part of a coalition that obtained multistate settlements with Experian and T-Mobile concerning data breaches the companies experienced in 2012 and 2015, according to a Monday, Nov. 7 release from the Tennessee Office of the Attorney General. The breaches compromised the personal information of millions of consumers nationwide, and the release said Tennessee expects to receive $271,599.42 from the settlements.
Tennessee Attorney General Jonathan Skrmetti said the settlements are a statement about the security citizens deserve.
“When consumers make purchases, they should be confident that the personal information they provide will be secure,” Skrmetti said in a statement. “With hundreds of thousands of Tennesseans affected by this security breach, I was glad to partner with other attorneys general to protect our citizens and insist that companies ensure data privacy now and in the future.”
Under the settlements, the companies agree to improve their data security practices and to pay the 40 participating states a combined total of more than $16 million. Experian has agreed to strengthen security practices by prohibiting misrepresentations of safety to its clients, implementing new programs and raising specific security requirements. The company will also be required to offer five years of free credit monitoring to affected consumers already enrolled, in addition to the four years of credit monitoring services already offered.
T-Mobile has agreed to detailed vendor management provisions, including a vendor risk management program, maintenance of vendor contract inventory, heightened data security requirements and monitoring and response programs. The company is currently under investigation by a coalition of attorneys general led by Connecticut for another data breach announced in 2021.
