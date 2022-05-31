The state of Tennessee celebrates its birthday today, marking 226 years since it became the 16th state admitted to the union of the uNited States of America. The state was the first state admitted under the process of adding a federal territory to the nation. Vermont and Kentucky were the first additions to the original 13 states but neither was ever a federal territory.
The area of East Tennessee briefly broke away from North Carolina from 1784 to 1788 as the independent state of Franklin under Gov. John Sevier with a compact signed in the area currently known as Seymour. The historic marker is about 2 miles east of the Hwy 411 and 441 intersection. When North Carolina ratified the new Constitution that did away with the Articles of Confederation in 1789, it ceded the lands west of the mountains to the federal government as part of the Southwest Territory, which was divided two district sin East Tennessee and one in Middle Tennessee. President George Washington appointed William Blount as the territorial governor.
In 1795, a territorial censes revealed a sufficient population for statehood and a referendum returned a 3 to 1 majority for statehood. Blount called for a constitutional convention in Knoxville where the state’s constitution and bill or rights were drawn up and adopted. As the first federal territory to apply for statehood, Congress was uncertain of the procedure and politically divided on the method, but on June 1, 1796, Tennessee was admitted as the 16th state under a close vote.
Sevier was elected the first governor with Blount and William Cocke selected as U.S. senators. Andrew Jackson was elected the state’s first representative to the House.
