A Tennessee National Guard helicopter assisting with firefighting efforts in the Pigeon Forge area was forced into an emergency landing Thursday, March 31, at around 11:25 a.m EST.
The helicopter's Knoxville-based aircrew were transporting water to the area to help douse the fire.
The aircraft was equipped with buckets capable of holding hundreds of gallons of water for firefighting purposes.
A press release from the Tennessee Military Department's Joint Public Affairs Office states that the helicopter, a UH-60 Blackhawk, landed in a soccer field southwest of Wears Valley.
None of the four crewmembers were injured during the landing, according to the release, though the aircraft sustained light damage.
In total, the Tennessee National Guard sent six helicopters to respond to the wildfire Thursday.
