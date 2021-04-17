The Tennessee National Guard on Thursday rescued a stroke victim in the Great Smoky Mountains National Park by airlifting him to safety in its first search-and-rescue mission this year.
The Tennessee Military Department and Tennessee Emergency Management Agency were notified at approximately 9 a.m. of a possible stroke victim, who was not identified by state officials, near Clingmans Dome along the Appalachian Trail, a TMD press release states. The National Guard received the official mission request at 9:40 a.m.
A UH-60 Blackhawk helicopter arrived at 10:18 a.m., and Col. Robert Ross and Sgt. 1st Class Tracy Banta medically assessed the victim, who then was put onto a lifter and brought into the helicopter.
Flight crew continued medical aid as the victim was flown to the University of Tennessee Medical Center.
