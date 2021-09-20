The average cost of gas in Tennessee held steady at $2.89 this week, AAA said in a media release Monday.
This week's average gas price is 2 cents more than the average price of gas one month ago and nearly 95 cents more than this time last year.
Officials with AAA say despite back-to-back hurricanes in the Gulf of Mexico, the end of the summer travel season has helped balance out prices at the pump.
"Hurricane Nicholas complicated and slowed the recovery from Ida, but the seasonal drop-off in demand helped mitigate price increases on the week,” AAA spokeswoman Megan Cooper said.
The average price of gas in Blount County is now $2.79, a full dime below the state average and 8 cents below the average gas price of the Knoxville metro area.
Tennessee's average gas price is 30 cents lower than the national average, which sits at $3.19, tying a seven-year-high last seen in early August, according to AAA. The Volunteer State is now the seventh-least-expensive market in the country.
