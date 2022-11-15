A coalition of 40 states has reached a $391.5 million settlement with Google over its location tracking practices, according to a Monday, Nov. 14 release from the office of Tennessee Attorney General Jonathan Skrmetti. Tennessee is expected to receive over $14.5 million from the settlement.
General Skrmetti said the settlement is the largest multistate attorney general privacy settlement in the history of the nation.
“Companies should not collect one bit of data from consumers unless they provide complete transparency about what data is collected and how it will be used,” he said in a statement. “This is just one example of how our office is working daily to protect consumers from big tech, and we’re nowhere close to finished on this issue.”
Skrmetti said his office will continue to take on tech companies regardless of their size.
According to the release, the coalition opened the Google investigation after a 2018 article from The Associated Press claimed Google recorded user movements even when they told the company not to. Attorneys general found that Google violated state consumer protection laws by misleading consumers about its location tracking practices since at least 2014.
Examples included causing users to be confused about the scope of its location history setting, the fact that the Web and App Activity setting existed and would collect location information and the extent to which consumers could limit Google’s location tracking.
In addition to payments, the settlement also requires Google to show additional information to users whenever they turn a location-related account setting on or off, as well as make key information about location tracking unavoidable for users.
Google will also be required to give users detailed information about the types of location data it collects and how that data is used.
