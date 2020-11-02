High school seniors now have until Dec. 1 to apply for the Tennessee Promise Scholarship.
The Tennessee Higher Education Commission and Tennessee Student Assistance Corporation (THEC/TSAC) announced Monday, Nov. 2, that they would extend the original deadline nearly a month.
“In a time of tremendous disruption for many of our students, we want to be cognizant of the barriers students are facing and be flexible where we can,” THEC Executive Director Mike Krause said. “Extending this deadline will ensure students who wish to attend a community or technical college tuition-free have the fullest possible opportunity to do so. We do not want the pandemic to deter students from applying.”
Application numbers were down about 11% statewide last week, compared with fall 2019.
Tennessee Promise is a scholarship and mentoring program focused on increasing the number of students who attend college in Tennessee.
It provides aid to students to cover the cost of tuition and mandatory fees not covered by the Pell Grant, the HOPE scholarship or the Tennessee Student Assistance Award.
Students may use the scholarship at any of the state’s 13 community colleges, 27 colleges of applied technology, or other eligible institutions that offer an associate degree program.
Students may contact the TSAC Call Center at 800-342-1663 with any questions and check www.tn.gov/tnpromise for the latest information.
