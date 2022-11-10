The Tennessee Department of Children’s Services announced Thursday, Nov. 10 that an independent organization had ranked Tennessee’s efforts to combat child and youth sex trafficking as highest in the nation. The ranking came with the Nov. 1 release of annual State Report Cards by Shared Hope international — an agency committed to bringing healing to those exploited by sex trafficking.
DCS Commissioner Margie Quin, who has previously served as the CEO of End Slavery Tennessee, said the ranking was the result of teamwork.
“I look forward to bringing my passion for victims and expertise on child sex trafficking to my new role in child welfare. There is still much work to do to ensure children are protected, but DCS will partner with other agencies as we improve our collective response to sex trafficking,” she said in a statement. “The improvements could not have happened without the collaboration of many agencies and the support of our legislators and Governor Lee. Tennessee is poised to remain as the top-ranking state.”
The report cards are based on an analysis of a range of policy measures across the state ranging from criminal provisions to victim support. States receive scores in six areas which are then combined into one letter grade. According to a release, Tennessee scored a B+ and was also marked the most improved state in the nation. No other state scored higher than a C.
Of the six areas outlined in the Report Card, Tennessee scored the highest in statutory improvements and criminal penalties. The state also demonstrated significant improvements in prevention and training specifically related to child welfare and juvenile justice agencies, and plans further efforts to improve community-based services, court proceedings and training for law enforcement.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.