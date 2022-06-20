The Tennessee office of the National Federation of Independent Business presented the NFIB Guardian of Small Business award to Rep. Bob Ramsey Monday at Blount Discount Pharmacy. Pictured from left, Bo Carey, Jim Brown, Rep. Bob Ramsey, and Phil LaFoy.
Tennessee state Representative Bob Ramsey received the National Federation of Independent Business’ Guardian of Small Business Award Monday morning, June 20, at the Blount Discount Pharmacy in Maryville. NFIB includes 6,500 members in professions ranging from pharmacists to hoteliers to attorneys.
As Blount Discount Pharmacy’s owner, Phil LaFoy, and local business owners including Bo Carey looked on, NFIB state director Jim Brown presented the award to Ramsey, calling it “long overdue.”
The NFIB Leadership Council votes to give out the award only a few times per year, but Ramsey’s record, Brown said, called out for recognition. Ramsey currently represents Tennessee House District 20, which covers part of Blount County, in the state’s general assembly.
Per a media release from the NFIB, the Guardian of Small Business Award is the “most prestigious” award the professional association confers on legislators.
Ramsey, who has served in the Tennessee General Assembly since 2009, is one of 17 Tennessee state legislators to receive the award. He currently serves on four committees in the state house, and since assuming office, he has supported a number of bills pertaining to small businesses.
“We have a lot of members in the hospitality industry, and he’s carried quite a few bills in there to help the hospitality industry,” Brown said. “Big fights, and they can get spicy, but he’s been passionate about that. This area — it’s critical; hospitality’s critical. So, we’re here for a reason, just to thank him for that.”
Ramsey agreed that the hospitality sector is crucial to the area’s economic health, adding that the assembly and the gubernatorial administration have both attempted to help keep smaller operators afloat.
Ramsey told The Daily Times that he credits professional associations such as NFIB for helping to keep him abreast of issues affecting business owners in his district. “I know one thing, and that’s dentistry. It’s up to professional organizations,” he said, to let him know what type of legislative remedies are important to their livelihoods.
When the Tennessee General Assembly is in session, Brown said, Ramsey “ doesn’t go and give the carbon-copy speech, but asks ‘is there anything big and new that I need to know about?’” Doing so, Brown says, is essential to a keep a healthy community thriving.
