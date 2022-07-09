Tennessee school superintendents responded Friday, July 8, to remarks about teachers by a charter school leader, saying they “will work diligently to resist the efforts of misguided critics who are not ‘in the arena’ and whose supercilious opinions are worthy only of collective disdain.”
The Tennessee Organization of School Superintendents Board of Directors, which includes Maryville City Schools Director Mike Winstead, voted unanimously July 7 to issue a public statement “refuting the disparaging statements about public educators made by the President of Hillsdale College, Larry Arnn in Franklin, Tennessee.”
WTVF-TV published hidden camera video June 30 of Arnn’s remarks at a private reception, during which Tennessee Gov. Bill Lee praised Arnn and didn’t disagree with his comments. On July 6 Lee said Arnn’s remarks were about “activism,” and he shared that concern.
The statement from TOSS notes several comments from Arnn, including that “The teachers are trained in the dumbest parts of the dumbest colleges in the country,” that education is like a plague destroying generations of people and that “We are going to try to demonstrate that you don’t have to be an expert to educate a child because basically anybody can do it.”
“It is clear that the motive for Mr. Arnn’s criticism of public schools and public school teachers is driven by his desire to expand his charter school empire into Tennessee. And from all indications, he has the assistance he seeks in this endeavor,” TOSS said in the the statement.
The superintendents quote a 1910 speech by Theodore Roosevelt: “’It is not the critic who counts: not the man who points out how the strong man stumbles or where the doer of deeds could have done better. The credit belongs to the man who is actually in the arena, whose face is marred by dust and sweat and blood, who strives valiantly, who errs and comes up short again and again, because there is no effort without error or shortcoming, but who knows the great enthusiasms, the great devotions, who spends himself in a worthy cause; who, at the best, knows, in the end, the triumph of high achievement, and who, at the worst, if he fails, at least he fails while daring greatly, so that his place shall never be with those cold and timid souls who knew neither victory nor defeat.”
TOSS said, “Teachers do far more than provide quality instruction to their students. They also provide food, clothing, counseling, tutoring, protection from abuse, medical assistance, and assurances of safety.”
“The value of public schools and public school teachers is demonstrated in the daily lives of Tennesseans who worship, work, give of their time and resources, assist their neighbors, and vote,” TOSS said.
New Blount County Schools Director David Murrell issued an additional statement Friday, July 8: “Blount County Schools has 845 well-trained, professional educators who along with instructional support professionals maximize the academic growth of 10,250 students on a daily basis. We are forever indebted to them for providing a high-quality public education for BCS students, which is the cornerstone of our community.”
The full TOSS statement is available with this article on The Daily Times website.
