The Tennessee Department of Education and the Tennessee STEM Innovation Network has announced that 13 schools received the Tennessee STEM School Designation for 2021.
Regional schools designated include Fort Loudoun Middle School in Loudon, Lenoir City Intermediate School in Lenoir City and Northview Primary School in Sevier County.
Other schools are: Battle Creek Elementary, Campus School University of Memphis, Cason Lane Academy, George Washington Elementary, Indian Lake Elementary, John P. Freeman Optional School, Kenwood Middle School, Rose Park Math and Science Magnet and William H. Brewster Elementary.
The honor is for schools preparing students for postsecondary and career success by promoting STEM (science, technology, engineering and mathematics) and/or STEAM (science, technology, engineering, arts and mathematics).
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.