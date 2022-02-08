Tennessee Secretary of State Tre Hargett’s office issued a press release Tuesday, Feb. 8, regarding a scam targeting business owners.
According to the release, the Business Document Center sent mailers to business owners in Tennessee, asking them to use its services to secure a Certificate of Good Standing and suggesting that doing so is a prerequisite for conducting business in the state.
The Business Document Center advised owners to send $87.25 to its address for the certificate, which in some states are needed for activities such as loan closings. After receiving the money, the mailer informed its recipients, the Business Document Center would send owners a Certificate of Good Standing.
However, the state of Tennessee does not require that business owners possess a Certificate of Good Standing. Further, the Tennessee Secretary of State’s office does not provide such certificates.
While Tennessee does offer a Certificate of Excellence, which can be obtained for a $20 fee through the Secretary of State’s office and which serves the same purpose as Certificates of Good Standing in other states, business owners in Tennessee aren’t required to hold one solely to start a new business or to conduct general business.
Secretary Hargett urged Tennesseans to use caution when evaluating third-party mailers claiming to act on their behalf for official purposes.
The Division of Business and Charitable Organizations, a part of the Secretary of State’s office, is currently accepting reports of suspicious mailers both over the phone and via email.
