The majority of Tennessee's 95 counties saw a drop in unemployment rates during the month of February, the Tennessee Department of Labor & Workforce Development announced in a press release Thursday.
A total of 90 counties recorded a decrease in unemployment rates, while four recorded an increase and one county recorded no change. The unemployment rate is under 10% in all 95 counties and under 5% in 39 of those counties.
Blount County reported an unemployment rate of 4.4%, a decrease of 0.2%.
Williamson County had the lowest rate at 3.1%, 0.1% lower than January. The highest unemployment rate was in Lake County, at 7.8%, 0.7% lower than the previous month.
Statewide, unemployment dropped 0.2% to 4.9% during the month of February. The national unemployment rate dropped 0.1% to a total of 6.2%.
The March 2021 county unemployment data will be released April 15.
