The Tennessee Smokies, East Tennessee's Class AA baseball club, will host a job fair 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday, March 7, at Smokies Stadium in Kodak. The Smokies are looking for part-time and seasonal employees who are able to work all home games and additional events as needed inside Smokies Stadium.
Food and Beverage is looking to fill positions for cooks, cashiers, runners, servers, picnic attendants and group area attendants. Other available positions in the restaurant include cooks, servers, bartenders and hosts. Ticketing is looking to fill positions for ticket takers and ticket sellers. Promotions and Production are looking to fill positions for mascots, rally crew promotion team members, camera operators and press box personnel. Merchandise is looking to fill team store representatives. Stadium Operations is looking for fill positions in first aid, ushers, bat boys and kid zone attendants.
Potential employees will be asked to fill out their top three job choices on their interview questionnaire, which will be provided at the job fair.
