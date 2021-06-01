The Tennessee Smokies will host a mobile vaccination site on Friday, June 11, at the stadium. The site, run by the Sevier County Health Department, will offer only the Johnson & Johnson one-dose COVID-19 vaccine from 5-6:30 p.m. prior to the Smokies’ 7 p.m. game against the Rocket City Trash Pandas.
“We are happy to do our part to end the COVID-19 pandemic. Having the return of baseball is something we have been looking forward to and we want to make sure all our fans are comfortable and safe with enjoying the game,” Chris Allen, president of Boyd Sports, said in a press release. “We hope fans that plan on getting the vaccine take advantage of the opportunity.”
The Sevier County Health Department will have 150 Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccines to administer. Registration is not required.
“We are excited to partner with the Tennessee Smokies and offer COVID-19 vaccinations,” said Sevier County Health Department Director Emma Davis. “We know the COVID vaccine is our best defense in ending the pandemic and getting back to the things we love most like enjoying an evening at the ballpark. For those who are unable to attend this event, the Sevier County Health Department offers COVID-19 vaccinations Monday-Friday 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. without an appointment.”
Any person who receives their COVID-19 vaccine at the event will be given a ticket voucher good for a Smokies home game later this season.
