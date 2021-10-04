Tennessee House Speaker Cameron Sexton on Monday discussed criminal justice reform with local law enforcement officials, district attorneys and legislators during a law enforcement roundtable.
“We go around the state and talk to various different law enforcement places,” Sexton said of the meeting. “There are similar issues and so we’re going to take those things and go back. A lot of it is about revolving doors in the criminal justice system and really trying to set it apart from other states.”
Sexton was among several public officials gathered at the Blount County Communications Center for the roundtable discussion. State Reps. Jerome Moon and Bob Ramsey, both Maryville Republicans, also were there.
“For me, personally, it was very informative and brought into sharper focus some of the problems that exist,” Moon told The Daily Times, where he used to be publisher.
One of the major issues discussed at the roundtable was truth in sentencing and how it impacts the criminal justice system.
Truth in sentencing laws are “enacted to reduce the possibility of early release from incarceration,” and “require offenders to serve a substantial portion of the prison sentence imposed by the court before being eligible for release,” according to uslegal.com.
“We were here in Blount County today to talk about truth in sentencing in criminal justice reform and talk about the issues that they’re facing here in this area,” Sexton said. “It was a very good discussion about the issues they’re facing and how the state of Tennessee can offer some assistance.”
Moon added that truth in sentencing is something that has caused issues for legislators and law enforcement officials alike.
“Truth in sentencing is something that we’ve struggled with in the last year and a half and they (law enforcement officials) want more clarity,” Moon said. “It needs to be less complicated and more clear.”
Recidivism, defined by the National Institute of Justice as “a person’s relapse into criminal behavior,” and victims’ rights also were among the topics broached at Monday’s meeting.
“From what the speaker is hearing around the state, victims’ rights are a big concern,” Moon said. “But we’ve got to be cautious of how we address it and be mindful of unintended consequences.”
Sexton touched on what he’s heard at similar discussions across the state and explained how the challenges faced by law enforcement here in East Tennessee compare to those faced by state officials.
“I think here we have great prosecutors and great law enforcement officials. They have a shortage, just like anywhere else does, that we have to work on,” Sexton said. “But there are also different problems that we have at the state level about mental health access and getting those people treatment, which would help the prisons.”
Sexton capped off his visit to Blount County by greeting a class of police recruits gathered outside the Communications Center in a moment that underscored the importance of the speaker’s visit.
“I think it gave them some reassurance that we’re all on the same side in what is sometimes a difficult and frustrating environment,” Moon said. “We want to be helpful and make sure that we’re hearing the problem clearly and that we’re not trying to solve the wrong problem.”
