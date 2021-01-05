The Tennessee Department of Labor & Workforce Development has began paying CARES Act unemployment extension benefits to eligible claimants.
The four programs eligible for the extension are Tennessee Unemployment Compensation (TUC), Pandemic Unemployment Assistance (PUA), Pandemic Emergency Unemployment Compensation (PEUC) and Federal Pandemic Unemployment Compensation (FPUC).
Eligible claimants are those who had not exhausted their maximum benefits by Dec. 26. Those who did exhaust their benefits will have to wait for further information on continuing their benefits.
Tennessee also will take part in a new federal program, Mixed Earners Unemployment Compensation. It will benefit people who earned money as an independent contractor and from a covered Tennessee employer. Implementation rules have not yet been announced and there is not a timeline in place.
