Tennesseans can vote online at TN.gov/Rateth ePlateson for their favorite of four new designs for the state’s official license plate.
Gov. Bill Lee made the announcement Sept. 20 that anyone who lives in the state can participate in selecting what will be the new standard license plate.
Voters will have until 11:59 a.m. Central Time on Sept. 27 to vote.
Every eight years, as long as funds are available, the state designs a new plate. The current design has been in place since 2006 and was modified in 2011, 2016 and 2017.
The new design has different variations of the Tri-Star and is colored dark blue or white, with red or gray accents.
