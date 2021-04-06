The Tennessee Department of Labor & Workforce Development announced on Tuesday that it has partnered with Coursera to offer free, online courses for residents affected by COVID-19. The courses will help people out of work due to the pandemic advance their skillset.
Unemployed Tennesseans will have access to 4,000 courses relevant to many entry-level careers through Coursera. Eligible residents can earn certificates in fields from social media marketing to Excel skills, web development, the business of health care specialization and IT security.
To register, Tennesseans need to create an account with Jobs4TN.gov. Then they can send an email with their name and phone number to coursera@jobs4tn.zendesk.com to start the enrollment process.
Free access to the classes will be available through Dec. 31. Visit tn.gov/workforce/coursera.html for more information and enrollment directions.
