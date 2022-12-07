The Office of Tennessee Attorney General Jonathan Skrmetti announced Wednesday, Dec. 7 that Tennessee will receive $13 million from a settlement with electronic cigarette manufacturer JUUL Labs, Inc. The settlement is the result of a 34-state investigation into JUUL’s marketing practices which concluded the company willfully engaged in advertising that appealed to minors.
“JUUL tailored their product and advertisements to minors, thus luring them into vaping, and, in some cases, nicotine addiction,” Tennessee Attorney General’s Press Secretary Elizabeth Lane said in a statement. “The company is paying for that misconduct.”
General Skrmetti has filed a Complaint and Assurance of Voluntary Compliance regarding JUUL. The company’s total settlement payout will be $434.9 million.
According to a release, the two-year investigation found that JUUL marketed its products to underage users with launch parties, advertisements using young and trendy-looking models, social media posts and free samples. The company is also alleged to have relied on age verification techniques it knew were ineffective and sold its product in flavors intended to attract underage users. In accordance with the terms of the Assurance of Voluntary Compliance, JUUL has agreed to make numerous changes to its marketing, including refraining from depicting persons under 35, using cartoons and funding education programs. The company also agrees to avoid youth marketing and accepts restrictions on where it can advertise.
JUUL will also no longer be able to use paid influencers in marketing campaigns, and its product placement in stores will be restricted.
