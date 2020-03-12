Tennessee will receive more than $10 million from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention to fight the outbreak of COVID-19.
"These funds will allow public health leaders to implement critical steps necessary to contain and mitigate spread of the virus in communities across the country," CDC Director Robert R. Redfield said in a statement.
The money was appropriated just days after President Donald Trump signed the Coronavirus Preparedness and Response Supplemental Appropriations Act on March 6.
The supplemental measure contains a total of $8.3 billion to be distributed to states, localities, territories and tribes for grants or cooperative agreements to fight COVID-19.
The Department of Health and Human Services announced Wednesday that the CDC will provide more than $560 million of the supplemental to state and local jurisdictions.
"CDC is distributing this new funding extremely rapidly, as called for by Congress. President Trump and his entire administration will continue working to ensure state and local jurisdictions have the resources they need to keep Americans safe and healthy," HHS Secretary Alex Azar said.
According to a Wednesday HHS press release, the money will be used to develop tools and strategies, provide technical assistance and program support and ensure ongoing communication and coordination among public health agencies and partners.
"Our state, local, tribal and territorial public health partners are on the front lines of the COVID-19 response,” Redfield said. “The action we are taking today will continue to support their efforts to increase public health capacity where it's needed most.”
