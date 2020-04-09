Statewide unemployment claims continue to rise in record fashion as businesses scale back operations as a result of the coronavirus pandemic.
The Tennessee Department of Labor & Workforce Development reported 112,438 new unemployment claims for the week ending April 4.
The previous week had 94,492 new claims, and the week before that had 39,096 new claims.
The last report before businesses began scaling back came on March 14. The number of new claims that week was 2,702.
The TLWD divides the state into 12 development areas, and the second-largest number of new claims (25,040) filed between March 29 and April 4 were in East Tennessee. That area is made up of Blount, Knox, Loudon, Monroe, Roane, Morgan, Scott, Campbell, Anderson, Claiborne, Grainger, Jefferson, Hamblen, Sevier and Cocke counties.
The largest number of new claims was the 47,325 reported by the Northern Middle Tennessee development.
