Statewide unemployment claims have skyrocketed above all levels ever seen amidst the global coronavirus pandemic.
For the week ending March 28, Tennessee's Department of Labor & Workforce Development reported 94,492 new claims. That's an increase of 2.4 times the number of claims reported for the week ending March 21, at 39,096.
For the week ending March 14, which was the last date of collecting data before businesses began closing, there were 2,702 unemployment claims in Tennessee.
That makes an increase in claims of 3,397% in the past two weeks.
The TLWD divides the state into 12 development areas, and the second-largest number of new claims (20,025) filed between March 22-28 were in East Tennessee. That area is comprised by the following counties: Blount, Knox, Loudon, Monroe, Roane, Morgan, Scott, Campbell, Anderson, Claiborne, Grainger, Jefferson, Hamblen, Sevier and Cocke.
The largest number of new claims (32,246) from March 22-28 came from the development area named Northern Middle Tennessee. That area includes 13 counties, such as Stewart, Houston, Humphreys, Williamson and Trousdale.
