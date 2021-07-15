Tennessee's state unemployment decreased last month, dropping to 4.9 percent, according to a report by the Department of Labor and Workforce Development. That's a decrease of 0.1 percent from May.
The state's unemployment rate has now been at 5.1 percent or lower for the past six months after peaking at 15.8 percent in April 2020 as the COVID-19 pandemic ravaged the economy.
This time last year, the unemployment rate sat at 9.3 percent, 4.4 percent higher than the June 2021 numbers. Over the past year, employers added 153,400 Tennesseans to their payrolls. The businesses sector accounted for the most new jobs, followed by the leisure and hospitality industry, which rebounded as COVID-19 restrictions rolled back.
Anyone still in need of a job can visit www.Jobs4TN.gov to find more than 255,000 listings that encompass every skill level in every market in the state.
