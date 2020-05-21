The unemployment rate in Tennessee has reached a record high in the midst of the COVID-19 pandemic.
Newly released data by the Tennessee Department of Labor and Workforce Development revealed the preliminary seasonally adjusted statewide unemployment rate for April was 14.7%.
The previous record of 12.9% occurred in back-to-back months of December 1982 and January 1983, an agency news release said Thursday.
April's mark of 14.7% also led to an unprecedented spike of 11.4 percentage points when compared to March's revised rate of 3.3%.
Total nonfarm employment in Tennessee decreased by 376,900 jobs between March and April. The largest decreases occurred in the leisure/hospitality, manufacturing and professional/business services sectors.
Since March 15, Tennessee has seen an unprecedented surge in unemployment claims filed. During the week ending May 16, the state paid more than $359 million in unemployment benefits to more than 319,000 claimants.
The national unemployment rate is also 14.7%. That figure represents a 10.3 percentage point increase from the previous month's rate.
