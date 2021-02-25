Tennessee Winter Beer Fest's annual silent auction has moved to an online format for its 10th year due to COVID-19. The online auction will begin on March 1 and last until March 7.
The auction is held every year and benefits New Hope Blount County Children's Advocacy Center. Local businesses and individuals have contributed items to the auction and the group estimates that there will be between 20 and 30 items.
Visit www.tennesseewinterbeerfest.com for more information and to participate in the silent auction.
