A minimum of 82,000 people are expected on a single day of the 2022 Smoky Mountain Airshow, according to airport officials.
Metropolitan Knoxville Airport Authority Vice President of Operations Trevis Gardner told the Wednesday, April 20 meeting of the authority’s board of commissioners that that number is airport staff’s lowest estimate for attendance on Sept. 10, the second day of the airshow. Airport staff estimate that as many as 100,000 people may attend the show on that date, which falls on a Saturday.
The airport last hosted the airshow in 2016.
In upcoming months, planning for the September event is “likely to dominate staff considerations,” according to MKAA President Patrick Wilson.
McGhee Tyson recently reached agreements with various providers to help it produce the airshow. The Airshow Network will act as a concessions provider during the event, offering attendees items such as T-shirts, novelty items and snacks.
“They act as the master concessionaire,” Gardner said. “They’ve recently done MacDill Air Force Base, where there were 187,000 spectators in one place, at one time.”
All Occasions Catering, a Knoxville company, will act as the event’s catering provider.
Gardner noted that there were a number of complaints from visitors in 2016 about spotty internet access during the show.
As such, McGhee Tyson staff are working to evaluate internet coverage at the airport ahead of the event, soliciting service providers including AT&T, US Cellular, T-Mobile and Verizon to conduct system planning.
A “seamless experience” for visitors is the priority for the airport, he noted, and all providers were selected amid strong competition by virtue of their qualifications.
The process of screening spectators will be very similar to the way that process is conducted at Neyland Stadium in Knoxville, Gardner said. “It’s the same set of security requirements, the same set of prohibited items.”
Given the number of potential attendees, the Blount County Sheriff’s Office and Alcoa Police Department are both collaborating with the airport to help plan for and manage the traffic levels likely during the show.
“They’re providing some input to us. Things like, can we perhaps lengthen the hours and get people here earlier, so that we have a lower peak; everybody doesn’t try to arrive at 9 a.m. for a 10 o’clock show start,” Gardner said.
In other business, the board voted to approve the award of new contracts for passenger terminal technology system updates and cybersecurity initiatives, purchase approval for shuttle buses and a change order related to a Downtown Island Airport runway rehabilitation project.
