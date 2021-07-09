A small portion of Terminal Loop Drive will be closed for repairs starting at 9 p.m. Friday, July 9, McGhee Tyson Airport officials said in a social media statement.
The closure will last through Saturday morning between midnight and 6 a.m.
Access to the terminal building will not be interrupted, according to the statement, but the northbound exit toward Knoxville will be closed for the duration of the work.
