Though they were on the court, Alcoa basketball players weren’t focused on making shots or tallying blocks Sunday. Instead, they cheered for the accomplishments of others.
Alcoa is the latest local school to help out with the Challenger League, a basketball program for individuals with special needs hosted by Mount Lebanon Baptist Church, 3508 Wildwood Road, Maryville.
Participants of the non-competitive Challenger League, which is associated with the church’s Breakthrough Basketball ministry, meet on Sundays at 2 p.m to play. About 240 players and cheerleaders are currently participating in the league, and it’s been active for around 23 years, Mount Lebanon Director of Sports Evangelism Doug O’Neil told The Daily Times.
Each Sunday, a different area high school team has helped out with the Challenger League, doing everything from rebounding to helping players shoot the ball. Heritage and William Blount went first, and Maryville and Clayton-Bradley Academy are set to participate too, O’Neil said.
For approximately six years, it’s been a tradition for high school teams to visit. They couldn’t do so last year because of the COVID-19 pandemic, so it’s “really exciting” to have them helping out again this year, O’Neil said.
“The biggest thing is just cheering them on,” O’Neil said. “One thing I can say for Alcoa this past week was they were just really full of excitement. You could tell that they were happy to be there. That was great to see from an administrator side of things and our parents loved it with them there.
“It’s not just a benefit for our players, but I truly believe it is beneficial for the high schoolers too just so they can see some of the challenges that other people have. Not that they don’t see them at other places, but just to be involved in that is a blessing for our players and their parents and family members to have them there. I believe it is also a blessing for those (high school) players to come out and be able to give back.”
Both the Alcoa boys and girls basketball teams participated Sunday, doing whatever they could to help Challenger League players enjoy the experience.
“We’ve had kids who really couldn’t get it even in the small goal and we’ve lifted them up to get it there,” Alcoa girls coach David Baumann said. “Some kids who struggle walking, maybe have a walker, we just have somebody walk beside them. The biggest role we have is to be there as encouragers.”
It was a perfect opportunity for the Alcoa boys team, which focuses on a different program “standard” each day of the week to build team culture.
“One thing we want to be a tenant of our program, we have standards for every day of week, Friday is servanthood,” Alcoa boys coach Ryan Collins said. “We want our kids to understand it’s not about them.”
Collins is glad to see community work taking place around basketball and said his team has enjoyed being a part of the Challenger League.
“I think this could be a highlight for our team and program every year,” he said.
The Alcoa girls team is near the end of its regular season and is fighting for a top spot in its upcoming district tournament, but no matter how the rest of their slate transpires, the Lady Tornadoes already have something to smile about.
“Really we’re just there to support (the Challenger League players), cheer for them, be there and let them know how important they are,” Baumann said. “Make them feel great. Honestly, it ends up doing more for us probably than them because it’s without a doubt one of the favorite things we do as a team all year.
“Every time we leave there, the girls (say), ‘That was awesome. Can we do that again? That was so wonderful.’”
