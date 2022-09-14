Much like that clarion call that echoed through the title track for that famous film, The Sound of Music, the hills will indeed be alive with the sound of music when the annual Townsend Fall Heritage and Bluegrass Festival makes its return to the foothills of the Smoky Mountains on Friday, Sept. 23 and Saturday, Sept. 24. However this particular event, taking place at the Smoky Mountain Visitor Center in Townsend, 7906 E. Lamar Alexander Parkway, will not only include music, specifically that of a bluegrass variety, but also arts and crafts, clogging, square dancing, various demonstrations, old-fashioned games for the kids, and an array of Southern and Appalachian food.
The event begins at 10 p.m. on both Friday and Saturday, with music scheduled to start at 11 a.m., and continuing throughout the afternoon. Among the bands participating are Carolina Bluegrass, Brand New Box of Matches, Stinnet and the Sideliners and the Steve Jordan Band. Impromptu jam sessions will also take place throughout the festival grounds.
“The music is the lure and appeal of this event over the years,” said Jeff Muir, Communications Director for the Blount Partnership. “Bluegrass has its roots in the mountain music of Appalachia. There’s a significant Appalachian influence in this area. There’s also the opportunity to gather with old and new friends to pick on the visitor center’s porch. It hearkens back the Appalachian heritage that runs through this area. That tradition of pickin’ on the porch is one of the unique things about the event. There aren’t too many events where you can play with the stage musicians in an impromptu jam session. You get to hear some of the traditional songs that have been passed down through the generations. It’s also inspiring to the see the new crop of young people that take up the banjo or guitar and come out to play with those who have picked their entire life.”
Muir said that because the music that’s shared is indigenous to the region, it naturally becomes a focal point of the celebration. “Being closely tied to the Smoky Mountains and foothills with North Carolina, where mountain music originated, has led to multiple generations growing with bluegrass,” he added. “It’s that blend of early country music, gospel and blues that draws people into the bluegrass world. This festival is doing its part to keep that tradition alive while blending in a few contemporary sounds.”
Other activities are planned as well. On Saturday, the Great Smoky Mountains Heritage Center is also hosting the Blue Ribbon Country Fair. Other activities include an interactive walking tour featuring a full-sized engine, coal and water tank at the Little River Railroad and Lumber Company Museum, a shopping experience at Trillium Cove in downtown Townsend and a walk through a replica of an old Appalachian courtesy of the Cades Cove Preservation Association and Chilhowee Area Ministries.
Craft booths will be found within the festival grounds itself, many manned by local artisans who will demonstrate such traditional activities as cornmeal making, blacksmithing and apple butter making.
“We post online applications in the first quarter of the year and contact those who have been at past events to see if they want to participate again,” Muir said. “We push out the notification on social media and email. We go through the applications to make sure the crafters are selling homemade items. We want hand crafted items that are unique. We also make sure there aren’t more than two or three of the same type of crafts.”
The annual festivities generally attract between 8,000 10,000 people over the two day span, Muir said.
“It’s about 70 percent local and 30 percent visitors. A lot of folks plan their vacations around this event. There are some long-timers from Florida that I see every year. I don’t know their names, but we acknowledge each other.”
For approximately the past 30 years, the festival has brought cherished traditions to life. Sponsored by T-Mobile, Blount Senior Center, Dogwood Cabins, Carolyn Forster, Little Arrow Outdoor Resort and the Great Smoky Mountain Heritage Center, it’s billed as an event for all ages, one that’s free to the public, aside from a parking fee of $10 per day. However, a free shuttle service with two buses will provide transportation to and from the participating sites in Townsend from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. both days. The stops included the Heritage Center, Little Arrow Outdoor Resort, Jeep Outpost, Big Meadow Campground, The Abbey, Little River Railroad Museum, Apple Valley Cafe, Townsend Visitor Center. Proceeds from the parking benefit the Townsend Volunteer Fire Department. Muir said that the festival provides a feeling of continuity and connection.
“There’s a feeling of nostalgia, even if you never fully experienced mountain living in your life,” he said. “It’s a feeling that you get, knowing you are identifying with a piece of the past and touching that Appalachian heritage, if only for a brief moment.”
In that regard, Muir said the festival takes on a deeper meaning.
“Being able to spend time with family and enjoy the beginning of fall in the Smokies is what makes this a great weekend event,” he said. “Experiencing original music while supporting and showcasing the crafting community is what this festival is about.”
He also said that it impacts people in ways that resonate beyond the immediate experience. “We hope people leave the fall festival with a feeling that not only have they seen and heard something they haven’t experienced before, but it’s something they’ll want to feel again next year,” he said. “There’s a family reunion type experience about the event, where you see and meet up with people only at this time of year and then pick up the conversation where you left off from last year. It’s that comfortable enjoyment you get that comes with attending the festival on a yearly basis.”
For more information on the Townsend in the Smokies Fall Festival, including updates on the schedule, please call the Smoky Mountain Tourism Development Authority at (800) 525-6834 or (865) 448-6134 or visit smokymountains.org.
In addition, a complete listing of musicians, crafters and food vendors can be found at www.smoky mountains.org/townsend fallfestival
