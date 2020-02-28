The Artistic Bean in Townsend is brewing up something special for their grand reopening, which will be held on Tuesday, March 3.
The festivities will begin at 8 a.m. and go until 11 a.m. At 9 a.m. the shop will be giving out prizes like passes to the Titanic Museum attraction in Pigeon Forge, six-month long memberships to Olympia, as well as t-shirts, free drinks and one-pound bags of coffee beans.
The grand reopening is happening due to new ownership of the coffee shop. Ashley Hepperly, a Townsend resident, purchased the business from longtime friends Jeremy and Jamie Doss in January. While there is a new owner, some new staff members and new decor, Hepperly assures that the coffee quality will remain the same.
The Artistic Bean, sometimes referred to as the Bean, only serves organic, fair-trade coffee. They roast their coffee beans in-house to create the best flavor possible for customers. They receive the raw beans in 150 pound burlap bags from places like Columbia, Guatemala and Mexico, in addition to others. Once the beans arrive at the shop, they are roasted in-house in small batches.
After the roasting process, beans need to “gas out” for about three days before they are ready to be ground for coffee. During that time, the beans will go through a molting process in which the shells will fall off.
As for the menu, it is a bit more streamlined than before, but there are still plenty of flavor options. Hot drinks, cold drinks, specialty drinks or plain brewed coffee, there is something on the menu for every coffee lover.
In addition to the coffee that is served at the shop, there is tea available for those who may not love coffee, or just aren’t in the mood for it. Pastries made by local vendors will also be available for purchase.
The artistic part of the name of the location is holding true. There is a stage located on one side of the shop. As a musician, it is important for Hepperly to host open mic nights, worship nights and even perform at the shop herself. There is also an easel set up.
“It is The Artistic Bean,” said Hepperly. “We want people to be able to come in and paint and do classes and things like that.”
Baristas will also occasionally “put on a show” for the customers when making latte art or even setting the coffee on fire for special occasions such as birthdays.
In the shop, customers can buy coffee beans by the pound, but there is merchandise available online also. Customers can order coffee from The Artistic Bean’s website and have it shipped worldwide. Beans are roasted on demand, so customers will always receive freshly roasted beans.
Hepperly knows that coffee creates community. She hopes that The Artistic Bean is a place that brings people together.
“I really want people to know that without judgment, without anything else that they are loved.”
