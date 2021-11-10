When Victor Hodge was 17, he saw Uncle Sam pointing at him and knew what he had to do.
“We were going up to Maryville and there was a big sign on a building that said ‘Uncle Sam wants you,’” Hodge remembered. He’s 62 today, but he was only 17 when he told his mother, Betty Jo Hodge, that he wanted to join the military.
Betty wasn’t sure her son could make it in the service and told him as much.
Victor Hodge worked for the city of Alcoa in high school, cutting brush. He knew that work wasn’t what he was meant to do. “That just wasn’t going to get it for me,” he said.
But his mother’s concerns were valid. Victor had struggled with kidney problems since before he was 6 years old and she wasn’t sure how far he could make it.
He joined the U.S. Army in 1978, however, persevering despite his health struggles. He was moved from East Tennessee to El Paso, Texas, at Fort Bliss where he did his basic training. Then he was posted near the Florida Everglades at Homestead Air Reserve Base — once called Homestead Air Force Base.
There he was a Hercules Missile crewman, doing maintenance on the surface-to-air weapon. One picture taken during his service shows him leaning against one of the behemoth missiles, grinning.
Starting out was hard, though, Hodge said. Barely out of high school and trying to find life’s purpose, he found himself frightened during his first week in the service.
“It was scary,” he said. “It was very scary because I was 17, never been away from home. Everyone was telling me I can’t do this and I can’t do that.”
So he called his grandmother.
“She said, ‘Victor, I always told you God had a plan for you. So don’t worry. Just keep believing in Him,’” Hodge remembered.
And that’s what he did.
His faith would come to play a more important role in his life than he’d ever imagined. By August 1980, his medical issues became so significant that he took a medical discharge from the service.
His medical condition would lead to total kidney failure.
Hodge has been on dialysis for 38 years now and uses a wheelchair to get around.
In a profile of Hodge published on splashmags.com in 2020, writer and former Alcoa resident Renee Sudderth talked to the veteran about how his health struggles sidelined him from an early age.
“During his school years, it upset him that he couldn’t play any sports,” Sudderth wrote. “He had to sit on the sidelines to watch. He even had to sit back and watch all his friends join the community motorcycle club known as the Optimus Club who traveled and won many ‘Parades Best Showing.’ Because his friends loved him and he loved them, they allowed him in the motorcycle club even though he didn’t have a motorcycle. He said he still had the best time ever.”
Hodge’s optimism helped him through decades of physical struggle and inspired him to be a community advocate wherever possible.
This mid-October saw him lead a historical marker unveiling for the iconic Hall and Oldfield communities in Alcoa — his family’s home through the years.
Today, Hodge and his wife, Valeria, have eight children and nearly 20 grandchildren.
“The biggest thing was the love that was shown and given to me in Alcoa,” he said. “People loved me and watched out for me. That’s what helped me become who I was because I love everybody and everything.”
His Hall Community family, related and not, have cared for him through the years. More recently, Hodge survived COVID-19-related hospitalization, only to come out and lead the marker-unveiling ceremony.
“I’m just trying to be the best I can be knowing that God has my life,” Hodge said. “I have three brothers and two sisters and all of them are in good health. So I had to believe in what God had for Victor.”
Hodge doesn’t let his condition keep him indoors. He often can be found at the site of what used to be the Commercial Building, later renamed the “Martin Luther King Center.”
He comes there in his wheelchair every day he can, to soak up the sun, talk to people, remember the past and dream about the future.
Hodge and his wife are involved at the current Martin Luther King Jr. Community Center and have advocated for the next generation of Hall Community leaders.
At the center of it all is Hodge’s perseverance, faith and aspirations to be an example of personal strength.
“I feel like that’s part of what God has for me to help other people understand that He is our leader,” he said. “If people see what I went through and see that I have real high spirits, that should help them not worry.”
Editor’s note: Writer and former Alcoa resident Renee Sudderth profiled Hodge in a Nov. 10, 2020, article on splashmags.com and helped The Daily Times report some details included in this article and the photography accompanying it.
